Carriker Chronicles: Mickey Joseph is growing and doing things the right way

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker says Mickey Joseph is clearly growing more comfortable is his role as Nebraska's interim head coach and he's doing things the right way.