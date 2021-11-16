 Skip to main content
Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's Casey Rogers on the growth of the Blackshirts this season and more
Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's Casey Rogers on the growth of the Blackshirts this season and more

Adam is joined by Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers to discuss a variety of topics including how the Husker blackshirts have grow this year and the work of coach Tony Tuioti.
All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Tuesday's episode, Adam chats with Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers about how the Blackshirts have grown this year, the work of coach Tony Tuioti and much more.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

