Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's Colton Feist says being a Husker is 'everything he ever wanted'

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker is joined by Nebraska defensive lineman Colton Feist to discuss the rise from walk-on to starting blackshirt.
Photos: Nebraska football takes on Wisconsin
Nebraska's Trey Palmer is greeted after scoring a second quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs after a second quarter catch against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is sacked during the second quarter against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) runs the ball while defended by Wisconsin's Jordan Turner (54) during the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (75) waits to snap the ball during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks to pass while pressured by Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton (95) during the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo (20) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo (20) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) is tackled by Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) during the fourth quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) grimaces as he's hit while passing the ball during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz (5) lifts the ball into the air after a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi escapes Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo (left) tries to escape Nebraska's Ty Robinson during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo (center) tries to escape Nebraska's Ty Robinson during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi runs the ball during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi runs the ball during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi runs the ball during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a first-quarter third-down stop against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington catches a four-yard first quarter pass from Casey Thompson, right, against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Skyler Bell on Saturday. Also on the play is Marques Buford Jr., right.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Skyler Bell on Saturday. Also on the play is Marques Buford Jr., right.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford is slow to get up after being hurt in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. is carted off the field after a first-quarter injury against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington catches a four-yard first quarter pass against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws a complete pass to Oliver Martin while being hit by Wisconsin's Nick Herbig in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws an incomplete pass in the first quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph watches his team warm-up against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson warms up before the start of the game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight illuminates the Big Ten logo at Memorial Stadium early on Saturday before fans were let in for the Nebraska and Wisconsin game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium concessions staff wrap up fresh Runzas before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk along T Street before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight illuminates parts of Memorial Stadium early on Saturday before fans were let in for the Nebraska and Wisconsin game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight illuminates parts of Memorial Stadium early on Saturday before fans were let in for the Nebraska and Wisconsin game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Stoltzfus (from left), Marcos Stoltzfus, and Andrew Roth stand with their clothing layers before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cody Bennet tries to turn on a portable heater before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
James Ferguson, also known as Husker Deadpool, cheers before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Herbie Husker pets John Bender’s dog, Tiny Tim, before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph walks to the stadium before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek hugs his girlfriend Ann James outside the stadium before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek hugs his mom, Pam Vokolek, outside the stadium before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann tackles Wisconsin's Keontez Lewis after a first quarter reception that gained four yards on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs for some first-quarter yards against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann tackles Wisconsin's Braelon Allen on a seven-yard first-quarter run on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs against Wisconsin's Jordan Turner and Kamo’i Latu during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ethan Piper lies injured on the turf in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson runs from pressure during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs the ball against Nebraska's Luke Reimer during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer celebrates Wisconsin's missed field goal during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Casey Thompson (11) runs the ball during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Anthony Grant (10) during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate after Malcolm Hartzog intercepts the ball during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. gets carted off the field after getting hurt during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog intercepts the ball during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer, No.3, celebrates a third-quarter touchdown reception against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer celebrates a third-quarter touchdown reception against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws an incomplete pass while under pressure from Wisconsin in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson talks with Mickey Joseph during senior day festivities during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws a short pass during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson and Colton Feist tackle Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for a loss during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan, dressed as Santa Claus, celebrates an overturned call during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford knocks the ball loose from Wisconsin's Chimere Dike during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska employee puts a cover on Garrett Nelson to keep him warm during a fourth-quarter timeout against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jordan Turner upends Nebraska's Marcus Washington after he caught a five-yard pass on Nebraska's last drive on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz runs in for a fourth-quarter touchdown to give Wisconsin the lead over Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Jack Eschenbach during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic tackles Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Wiscon's Jack Nelson, right, blocks Nerbaska's Garrett Nelson, left, during the first quarter of the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) runs the ball during the first quarter of the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard signals to an official during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) smiles with his family before the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Athletic Director Trev Alberts on the field before the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Bailey Schlotfeld peeks out of the tunnel walk gates before the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) takes the field before the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) takes the field before the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann (75) lifts Skyler Bell (11) to celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Riley Mahlman (71) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the game during the fourth quarter against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill prepares to return a kick during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (right) hands the ball off to Anthony Grant during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (left) delivers a late hit on Nebraska's Casey Thompson and was ejected for targeting during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Head Coach Jim Leonhard reacts after Wisconsin's Nick Herbig is ejected for targeting during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington is tackled during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz (right) hands the ball off to Braelon Allen during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Colton Feist (left) tries to tackle Wisconsin's Braelon Allen during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Colton Feist (left) and Garrett Nelson tackle Wisconsin's Braelon Allen during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (right) tries to tackle Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann misses a tackle on Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson walks off the field after their loss to Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball during the second quarter of the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) catches a pass during the second quarter of the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) is tackled by Wisconsin's Jake Chaney (36) and Cedrick Dort Jr. (5) during first quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi runs the ball during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi runs the ball during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford tackles Wisconsin's Braelon Allen during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson attempts to hold onto the ball as he is tacked by Wisconsin defense during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill is tackled by Wisconsin's Jackson Acker during a kickoff return during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bill Busch watches the replay after Nebraska's second touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph runs with the team out of the tunnel before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz hands the ball off to Braelon Allen during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph throws up his hands as officials review a second half-pass Wisconsin play that was ruled not a catch on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph throws up his hands as officials review a second half-pass Wisconsin play that was ruled not a catch on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer dives after an incomplete pass in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant breaks several tackles in the backfield on a fourth-quarter scramble that lost one yard against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz attempts a pass during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek hugs his girlfriend, Ann James, during senior festivities before their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. D.J. is the Senior Defensive Quality Control at Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's D.J. Vokolek (right) high-fives his son, senior Travis Vokolek, before their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. D.J. is the Senior Defensive Quality Control at Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (center) tackles Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defense tackles Wisconsin's Braelon Allen during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (right) tackles Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph before their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph before their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
