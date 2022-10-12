Carriker Chronicles: Nick Henrich goes in depth on the big changes with Nebraska's defense

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Nick Henrich discusses the biggest changes made in the defense, getting more pressure on the QB, 2nd half adjustments and of course tackling.