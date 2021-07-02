Carriker Chronicles: NIL will change college sports as we know it

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Friday's episode, Adam discusses the beginning of the NIL (name, image, likeness) era for college sports, with athletes now allowed to profit off their individual brands in a variety of ways. What impact will this have on college sports as we've known it, how will this change the recruiting landscape, and could Nebraska stand to take advantage of this?