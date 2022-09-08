Carriker Chronicles: Predicting Nebraska vs Georgia Southern

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam is joined by a special guest to discuss the keys and predict Nebraska vs Georgia Southern.
Photos: Nebraska takes on North Dakota
Nebraska's Ajay Allen celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against North Dakota during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen scores a fourth quarter touchdown against North Dakota during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher celebrates a third quarter touchdown against North Dakota during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks up at the replay after being sacked for the second time in the first quarter of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Isaiah Smith is greeted after a long run against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. breaks up a pass intended for North Dakota's Nick Kupfer during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Tyler Hoosman runs for a third quarter touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) falls into the end zone for a touchdown with North Dakota's Cole Davis (31) at his feet in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen (9) celebrates a touchdown in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) gets caught by North Dakota's C.J. Siegel (3) in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Jack Wright (13) misses a pass in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates after a catch in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks for the play to development in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks following the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) misses a field goal attempt in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher catches a third quarter touchdown pass against North Dakota during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher celebrates a third quarter touchdown against North Dakota during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) is sacked by North Dakota's Ben McNaboe (49) in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) rushes in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Marc Whipple watch the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson fumbles the ball during the 1st half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson reacts after getting sacked for a second time during the 1st half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (0) stretches out for North Dakota's Tyler Hoosman (32) in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill holds up three fingers trying to rally the crowd on a third down by North Dakota late in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Adam Zavalney, left, and Ben Christian celebrate Zavalney's touchdown reception late in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Tommy Schuster looks to pass in the first half against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington gestures for a first down during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant scores a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fist bumps Walt (right) and Gus Rasmussen after scoring a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor blocks a pass attempt from North Dakota's Tommy Schuster during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost pats the helmet of Brendan Franke after a kickoff during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant scores a touchdown in the first quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant scores a first quarter touchdown against North Dakota during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alante Brown signals after a first down catch against North Dakota during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alante Brown runs up the sideline past North Dakota's C.J. Siegel after making a catch during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws during warmups before the Huskers’ game against North Dakota on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska warms up ahead of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) isn't suited up ahead of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sophie Guerrero, 8, of Wichita, Kans., holds a balloon ahead of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Geri Kobes, 63, of Elkhorn, tailgates with her family ahead of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans enter Memorial Stadium ahead of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaden Meyer, a freshman exercise science major, in the student section ahead of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Brasch of Norfolk Iron and Metal cooks Fairbury hotdogs and hamburgers on a Blackstone grill before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Fink wears Husker themed cowboy books she purchased in Nashville before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Sydney Hall and Gracie Stull, both of Lincoln, throw cornhole bags before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska themed cornhole bag hits a board before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Brasch of Norfolk Iron and Metal grills hamburgers before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Ty Brakhage, of Tobias, Neb. throws a cornhole bag with Cameron Hall of Lincoln before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and North Dakota fans make their way around Memorial Stadium before their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and North Dakota fans make their way around Memorial Stadium before their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans make their to Memorial Stadium before their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans make their way around Memorial Stadium before their game against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke kicks squib kickin the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Stephon Wynn Jr. celebrates recovering a fumble in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant makes a cut around North Dakota's Sammy Fort in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill celebrates a broken up pass with /Garrett Nelson during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning is tackled by North Dakota's Clayton Bishop during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Stephon Wynn Jr. celebrates after recovering a fumble during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford tackles North Dakota's Isaiah Smith during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan holds a sign referencing Nebraska’s infamous Northwestern game onside kick during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford celebrates after a tackle during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Stephon Wynn Jr. chases after North Dakota's Tommy Schuster during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Phalen Sanford tackles North Dakota's Isaiah Smith during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs 46-yards four a third-quarter touchdown against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher scores a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher catches a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher catches a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson takes a snap in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant makes a cut around North Dakota's Sammy Fort in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost, left, and Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple talk during the second half against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple, left, and Head Coach Scott F talk during the second half against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Mark Whipple during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost talks with Mickey Joseph during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis sacks North Dakota's Tommy Schuster during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer catches a pass while covered by North Dakota’s Devin Hembry during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Ochaun Mathis sacks North Dakota’s Tommy Schuster during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Jimari Butler (left) and Quinton Newsome (right) celebrate after Phalen Sanford made a tackle during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota’s Wyatt Pedigo intercepts a pass during their game against Nebraska during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Marques Buford Jr. tries to bring down North Dakota’s Isaiah Smith during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann chases after North Dakota's Isaiah Smith during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Herbie Husker mans a T-shirt cannon during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson speaks following the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17. Thompson said he was hit hard in the jaw and thought it should have been a targeting call.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony grant's speaks following the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska takes the field for the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (75) gets set for a play in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes toward North Dakota's Devin Hembry (23) in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska spirit squad celebrates a touchdown in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) makes a catch and then runs in for a touchdown in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) spins put out of reach of North Dakota's Aaron Cooper (15) in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Tommy Schuster (2) is taken down by Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Javier Morton (25) takes the field for the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) eyes North Dakota's Adam Zavalney (39) in the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers won the game 38-17.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann, left, and Luke Reimer tackle North Dakota's Tyler Hoosman in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Nebraska football player Will Compton pretend to play trumpet with the band before the start of the game against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota Head Coach Bubba Schweigert reacts to a call in the game against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant tries to escape North Dakota’s defense during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Ajay Allen runs the ball during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Ajay Allen celebrates his touchdown during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Ajay Allen runs toward the end zone during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota’s Devin Hembry tries to tackle Nebraska’s Anthony Grant during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota’s Devin Hembry tries to tackle Nebraska’s Anthony Grant during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer celebrates after catching a 31-yard pass during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer holds onto the ball while pressured by North Dakota’s Devin Hembry during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant runs the ball during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson looks to make a pass during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Nebraska basketball player Bryce McGowens is recognized during a timeout in the Nebraska and North Dakota game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
One North Dakota fan applauds a play while surrounded by Nebraska fans on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson gets ready for a play in the fourth quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan holds up a sign asking for another on-side kick as Nebraska takes on North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota Head Coach Bubba Schweigert, left, and Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple talk on the field after their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A North Dakota fan holds up a sign touting their corn in a game against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
