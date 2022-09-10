Carriker Chronicles: Scott Frost 'has to go'

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker offers his thoughts after Nebraska's loss to Georgia Southern and says Scott Frost has to be fired.
Photos: Nebraska takes on Georgia Southern
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs off the field following the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) walks off the field after missing a last second field goal attempt in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (0) reacts after missing a potential interception in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jalen White (25) is brought down by the Nebraska defense in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) and his team huddle together during a break in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fans crosses her eyes in the final seconds of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) and Thomas Fidone II (24) each a replay in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) kicks an extra point in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) puts his head on the field in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Georgia Southern bald eagle mascot, named Freedom, stretches his wings following the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost answers questions from the media following the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) speaks to the media following the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson scores on a two-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jeremy Singleton catches a 10-yard pass on front of Nebraska's Quinton Newsome at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jalen White catches a 14-yard pass as Garrett Nelson defends at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer can't catch up to this second quarter pass as he races Georgia Southern's NaJee Thompson at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraskan's Oliver Martin catches a 26-yard pass in the second quarter in front of Georgia Southern's Seth Robertson at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brody Belt catches a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to tie the game at 14 against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jalen White scores a first quarter touchdown against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford tackles Georgia Southern's Amare Jones in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple, left, and ?Head Coach Scott Frost talk in the first half against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks for an open receiver before being sacked by Georgia Southern's Anthony Wilson, right, in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jalen White scores his team's second touchdown o na 26-yard run in the first quarter against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with an official in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease (6) passes the ball in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Sam Kenerson (0) is carted off the field after an injury in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost crouches on the sideline during the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes in for a touchdown in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) gets his arms around Georgia Southern's Jeremy Singleton (1) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Colton Feist (82) deflects a pass by Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease (6) while being blocked by Georgia Southern's Khalil Crowder (72) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) runs in for a touchdown in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) makes a catch fo an interception in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) can't prevent Georgia Southern's Jeremy Singleton (1) from making a catch in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill reacts to be called for pass interference in the first quarter against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts for 55 yards in the first quarter against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome reacts to be called for pass interference on a pass thrown to Georgia Southern's Jeremy Singleton in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jalen White runs in for a touchdown during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill reacts after Georgia Southern scored a touchdown during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Derwin Burgess Jr. makes a catch ahead of Nebraska’s Tommi Hill during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is greeted by Chancellor Brewington after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Georgia Southern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson runs against Georgia Southern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jalen White celebrates a first quarter touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks on during the first quarter against Georgia Southern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Alante Brown is upended by Georgia Southern's Derrick Canteen during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jeremy Singleton winces on the field after getting hurt making a catch late int he second quarter against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaeden Gould (8) brings down brings down Derwin Burgess Jr. (2) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Amare Jones (5) is brought down by Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) rushes in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) celebrates a touchdown in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches a replay in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (0) gets a hand on Georgia Southern's Derwin Burgess Jr. (2) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jalen White (25) celebrates a touchdown in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ron Brown, a Nebraska senior offensive analyst, watches a replay in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) runs with the ball in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple watches his team from the sideline in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) brings down Georgia Southern's Jeremy Singleton (1) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer during the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (0) walks off the field after a Georgia Southern touchdown in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans celebrate a touchdown by Nebraska's Brody Belt (32) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) celebrates an interception with teammates in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Anthony Wilson (12) celebrates a play in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaeden Gould (8), Ernest Hausmann (15) and Caleb Tannor (2) watch a replay in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes in for a touchdown in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (82) high-fives teammates during the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch ahead of Georgia Southern's Wylan Free (5) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defensive line/edge coach Mike Dawson talks with players during a break in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple walks off the field following the first half of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska takes the field for the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) warms up ahead of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska takes the field for warm ups ahead of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans take a photo ahead of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) isn't suited up ahead of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska marching band takes the field ahead of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait for the Huskers ahead of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Nebraska players Toniu Fonoti, left, and Prince Amukamara speak before being introduced as a 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame member before the game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Prince Amukamara throws the bones while being introduced as a 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame member before the game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Nebraska players Toniu Fonoti, left, shakes hands with Athletic Director Trev Alberts after introduced as a 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame member before the game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan waits near the Husker Legacy Statue before the game against Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Austin Brown (right) and Oliver Linn play football before the game against Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryker Williams high-fives players as they participate in the Unity Walk before the game against Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Students line up before the game against Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Season ticket holders Laura Buchman, left, and her husband Ed Duncklee wait on the start of the Nebraska and Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Season-ticket holder Laura Buchman shows off her Nebraska hat that she got in 1972, before the Nebraska and Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans make their way to Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and Georgia Southern at on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cornhusker Marching Band makes their way to Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and Georgia Southern game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost acknowledges fans during the Unity Walk before their game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react to losing to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react after Nebraska loses to Georgia Southern 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode misses a 52-yard field goal attempt with one second left as Georgia Southern defeats Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost kicks around the turf in the fourth quarter against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson runs off the field after losing to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer and Garrett Nelson share a moment after almost intercepting a pass against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer misses a tackle on Georgia Southern's Gerald Green in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs for 14 yards in the third quarter as Georgia Southern's Robert Edwards III tackles him at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease throws to Khaleb Hood for an 11-yard pass in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka gets looked at by trainers after getting hurt against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach Scott Frost roams the sideline in the first half against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska Assistant Coach Mike Dawson, Head Coach Scott Frost and Garrett Nelson watch from the sideline as they take on Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost answers questions from the media following the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the final seconds of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka (65) walks off the field following the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) prepares to attempt a field goal in the final second of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) rushes in the final drive of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the final seconds of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) makes a catch just shy of the end zone and is brought down by Georgia Southern's Derrick Canteen (13) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) sits on the field after rushing in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) is brought down by Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Stephon Wynn Jr. (90) lines up in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) tries to get as much yardage before stepping out of bounds to stop the clock in the final seconds of the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, associate head coach Mickey Joseph and others on the Husker sideline watch a replay in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Georgia Southern won the game 45-42.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Derrick Canteen celebrates after they defeated Nebraska 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Timmy Bleekrode reacts after missing a field goal, which gave Georgia Southern the win, 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk off the field after they lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern’s Jalen White taunts Nebraska fans after they defeated Nebraska 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern’s Justin Birdsong taunts Nebraska fans after they defeated Nebraska 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern players taunt Nebraska fans after they defeated Nebraska 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Georgia Southern fans react after Georgia Southern defeated Nebraska 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react after Georgia Southern defeated Nebraska 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Georgia Southern fans react after Georgia Southern defeated Nebraska 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Georgia Southern fans react after Georgia Southern defeated Nebraska 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react after Nebraska loses to Georgia Southern 45-42 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome reacts after Georgia Southern scored a touchdown during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Kyle Vantrease slips past Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (left) and Luke Reimer (right) to score a touchdown during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson celebrates after stopping Jalen White from getting to the end zone during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (bottom) stops Jalen White during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen celebrates after getting a touchdown during their game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during their game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach Scott Frost reacts after Georgia Southern scores a late touchdown during their game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple speaks to Head Coach Scott Frost during their game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson runs the ball during their game against Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Jalen White tries to escape Nebraska's Jake Appleget during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Wylan Free breaks up a pass to Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Derwin Burgess Jr. catches a pass while covered by Nebraska's Tommi Hill during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
