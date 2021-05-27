 Skip to main content
Carriker Chronicles: The turning point in Nebraska baseball's season
Carriker Chronicles: The turning point in Nebraska baseball's season

Adam discusses how Nebraska responded down the stretch to win a Big Ten title.

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Thursday's episode, Adam turns his attention to the diamond and looks at how Nebraska baseball became the Big Ten champions.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

