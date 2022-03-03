Carriker Chronicles: Three keys for the Nebraska offense

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On this episode presented by XCancer, Adam looks at all the new puzzle pieces for the Husker offense and gives three keys in putting it all together before next season.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

