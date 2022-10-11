Carriker Chronicles: Top three takeaways from Mickey Joseph's press conference

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker says Mickey Joseph is getting more and more comfortable as the head coach each week.