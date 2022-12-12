Carriker Chronicles: Trev Alberts on Nebraska's hire of Matt Rhule and the future of Husker football

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker is joined by Nebraska's Trev Alberts to discuss the hire of Matt Rhule and expectations of Husker football in the near future.

