Carriker Chronicles: Ty Robinson on how the Nebraska defensive line can play better

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam is joined by Ty Robinson who discusses how the D-Line can play better, specifically on how to play with lower pad level and have better hand placement. Also, what it's like to play with a guy like Garrett Nelson!