Carriker Chronicles: What would a successful season for the Huskers look like?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
The best and the most Huskers news & opinion
On Thursday's episode, Adam gives his four keys to a successful season for the Huskers. What's the "bare minimum" to provide something to build on for the Nebraska football program?
Adam Carriker
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
