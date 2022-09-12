Carriker Chronicles: What's wrong with Nebraska's run defense and how to fix it

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker is joined by a few special guests to go over what is wrong with Nebraska's run defense and how to fix it.
Photos: Scott Frost through the years
1992
Scott Frost poses for a portrait in his hometown of Wood River, Nebraska, in 1992.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1993
Scott Frost competing in the Junior Olympics in 1993.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1996
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost, center, with Matt Turman, during Brook Berringer's funeral in Goodland. Frost said Berringer's death had a lot to do with his recommitment to his faith.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1996
Scott Frost celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the Huskers' 63-7 win over Kansas in 1996.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1996
Nebraska's Sean Wieting consoles quarterback Scott Frost after losing to Texas 37-27 in the 1996 Big 12 championship game.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
1996
Scott Frost leans in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech in NU's 41-21 Orange Bowl win in 1996.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1996
Scott Frost shakes hands with Shevin Wiggins after winning the Orange Bowl against Virginia Tech to end the 1996 season.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
Scott Frost leaps into the end zone to score against Akron in 1997.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost walks off the field at Husky Stadium while celebrating the Huskers' 27-14 victory over then-No. 2 Washington in 1997, while Huskies quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo leaves with his head down.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
Scott Frost congratulates coach Tom Osborne after Nebraska's 69-7 win over Oklahoma in 1997. The victory gave Osborne 250 career victories in 25 years.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
Scott Frost holds onto the football as he dives into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Missouri in 1997.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
Nebraska's Eric Warfield congratulates quarterback Scott Frost after the overtime win against Missouri in 1997. Frost had 316 total yards, 3 yards short of Jerry Tagge's then-single-game school record.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
Nebraska coach Tom Osborne congratulates Scott Frost before the Iowa State game on Nov. 15, 1997 — the last for each at Memorial Stadium.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
Scott Frost is congratulated by Aaron Taylor, No. 67, Eric Anderson, No. 70 and Josh Heskew, No. 59, after scoring the first touchdown of 1997 Big 12 championship game against Texas A&M. The Huskers won 54-15.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
1998
Scott Frost holds up the game ball after Nebraska's 42-17 Orange Bowl win against Tennessee. The win helped the Huskers claim a share of the national championship in coach Tom Osborne's final season.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2002
Scott Frost jokes with some of the players attending the 2002 summer football camp at Nebraska's Memorial Stadium. The camp was a huge draw for high school football players aspiring to become Huskers.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Scott Frost is officially introduced as the Nebraska new head football coach during a press conference in 2017.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Scott Frost leads the Huskers on the field for the first time as coach. The game was canceled after kickoff due to heavy rain and lightning.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Scott Frost joins Husker A.D. Bill Moos, University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and Jane Green at Fred Hoiberg's introductory press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Scott Frost watches quarterback Adrian Martinez take a snap during spring football practice in 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches his team during the spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 13, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg hands the microphone to football coach Scott Frost during the Big Red Blitz in 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost addresses the prospects who participated in the Friday Night Lights event in 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Scott Frost arrives at Kinnick Stadium before the Huskers take on Iowa in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a shortened and conference-only season for Big Ten teams.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
Athletic Director Bill Moos, President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green and Scott Frost break ground on Nebraska's new $155 million athletics facility.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
Scott Frost bumps fists with Adrian Martinez before leaving the tunnel before the 2021 spring game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2022
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following a timeout in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
