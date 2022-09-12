Carriker Chronicles: What's wrong with Nebraska's run defense and how to fix it

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker is joined by a few special guests to go over what is wrong with Nebraska's run defense and how to fix it.