Carriker Chronicles: Zac Taylor joins the show fresh off the Bengals' division title

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode presented by XCancer, Adam is joined by a special guest — Cincinnati Bengals head coach and former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor. Fresh off leading the Bengals to a division championship, Taylor discusses his NFL head coaching career, his outlook for the playoffs, the rising stardom of Joe Burrow, his thoughts on Scott Frost and a lot more.

