Carriker Chronicles: Zac Taylor joins the show fresh off the Bengals' division title
Carriker Chronicles: Zac Taylor joins the show fresh off the Bengals' division title

Adam chats with former Husker quarterback and current coach of the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals, Zac Taylor.

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode presented by XCancer, Adam is joined by a special guest — Cincinnati Bengals head coach and former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor. Fresh off leading the Bengals to a division championship, Taylor discusses his NFL head coaching career, his outlook for the playoffs, the rising stardom of Joe Burrow, his thoughts on Scott Frost and a lot more.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

