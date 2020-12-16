Watch Carriker Chronicles: Charlie McBride gives his take on Nebraska's defense this season

With young players, you have to keep doing that in practice, rep after rep. Maybe it takes a year, maybe it takes five minutes. I’ve had guys where I tell them one time and they’d do it. Someone asked me who the best player I ever coached is. Maybe a lot of people don’t even remember him, but Rob Stuckey, I’d tell Rob one time and he does it. I had other guys where it took them a year, year and a half, before things started folding together. But he was just able to do it. He was smart, he was tough, undersized guy for the NFL, but what he did for us was tremendous.

Adam Carriker: I played with some guys where the coach would tell them something and it was like banging your head against the wall. They would do it over and over and over, and never change anything. And there were other guys, you’d tell them one time and they’d make the change. It was always mind boggling to me why some guys caught on so quick, and why some guys did… not. So as a coach, I can imagine it would be kind of frustrating for you, for the guys who did not.

At times this year, the defense has shown improvement and done better. So talk to me about some of the improvements you’ve seen from them this year.