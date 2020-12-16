Watch Carriker Chronicles: Charlie McBride gives his take on Nebraska's defense this season

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by former Nebraska defensive coordinator Charlie McBride to discuss the Huskers' defensive performance this season, outlook for the future, the key to a successful defense and more. McBride also shares a few behind-the scenes stories from his NU tenure.
Check out a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people’s show, where we check the pulse of Husker Nation, brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. Today I am joined by former Nebraska defensive coordinator and three-time cational champion, Mr. Charlie McBride. How are you doing today?
Charlie McBride: I’m good. I’m doing great. Sun’s out, can’t complain.
Adam Carriker: Alright, well I appreciate you joining me. I want to dive right in and get your thoughts on this Nebraska defense. At times this year, they’ve given up big yards and points, but at other times, they’ve looked improved and played well enough to win. I thought the offense just didn’t hold up their end of the bargain. But what have you seen from the defense this year?
Charlie McBride: Any time you get a lot of points scored on you, it’s a tough deal either way. You look at the turnovers and bad field position when the defense comes into the game, but as a coordinator that’s no excuse. You have to stop them. Period. I don’t care where you get the ball. That can affect younger players, but I look at this defense and we had seven seniors starting on this defense. I keep hearing all this freshman stuff, but we only had one redshirt freshman starting on offense. We have, supposedly, a pretty experienced team out there. As far as our defense goes, we put our kids in a position that’s really hard to defend.
I was always a pressure coach. I enjoyed pressure, the players loved it. It takes them from sitting down in the trenches and getting beat straight on to having a chance to go and turn it loose. I didn’t see a lot of that this year. There was more than there has been in the past, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m partial to that kind of defense. One thing I can say off the top of my head is we only had about six or seven turnovers the whole year. That’s unacceptable. If you look at other teams like Rutgers, if I’m not mistaken, they have 21. For a team that’s been with a coach for really only one year, they’ve been a miracle team. They’ve taken over his attitude about the game. He’s a very aggressive guy and his team has become that way. I’m not at practice, so I can’t evaluate any of that. I don’t see the secondary playing on the TV a lot, so it’s hard to say there. Personally, I think a little more man coverage would be something that I’d think about.
Again, I don’t know the players or coaches that well, but at the end of the year, sometimes we have to make hard decisions. I have an interesting story. At the end of the year when we were coaching, and I think this was really important, Tom would have each coach in individually, and it was an open session. I could say anything that I didn’t like about what he was doing, and vice versa. You could say anything you wanted in there. Positive, negative, whatever it is, and it doesn’t leave that room. I always thought that brought our staff closer together. It wasn’t fighting, just honesty. It was important to all of us that he did that.
The other thing Tom did was he had the whole athletic department in for a meeting. That meant the janitors were there, the ticket ladies, everybody was there. And he impressed upon them that they are a part of the team. And wanted them to understand that anybody who stepped out of line, who did anything, he wanted to know about it. Because everybody has to work together on the whole thing, it’s not just the football staff.
Adam Carriker: Absolutely, that makes a lot of sense. It’s holding each other accountable, where we all need to be on the same page because we’re all working toward a common goal. That’s very cool, something I did not know before. Speaking of defense and turnovers, what’s the biggest key to having a successful, high-level defense year in and year out?
Charlie McBride: What I did was I coached for depth. Whenever we had two scrimmages going on, I would go with the younger guys. You would think the coordinator would be with the starting team. Well you can’t be spending a lot of time correcting people and wasting reps and all that. I got that done in the meetings. One thing I don’t know is, are we getting a lot of guys practice time, or are they standing around? I don’t know, but I don’t believe there should be guys standing around. We had four sessions going at one time. We had an offensive station at each end of the field, and on the sides we had inside drills. Offense and defensive scout team. At the other end of the field, they had their outside runs and passing game, etc. I think I talked to Milt Tenopir one day and they ran almost 170 plays at practice! If that isn’t enough repetition, I don’t know what is. The players really got a lot of repetition.
And what happens is, you get to have some of the younger guys in there. If you were a young defensive player on scout team defense, you were playing against as good of an offensive line as you were going to play. Period. You emphasize those things with the players. Pro scouts used to come in and think we were live all the time. We weren’t live. We were playing live, but taking care of each other. No cut blocking, once in a while there might be a little bit of a scuffle, but that was expected. But we always took care of each other in practice. And we practiced hard. I mean, hard. When you coach for depth, and you’re down with the third team, those guys don’t feel like they’re being left out. When you know the defensive coordinator is looking at you, you better play and get it movin’.
One year, I didn’t even have a first team. I had two teams, and told them they were going to go every two series. Period. That’s what you do. Just rotate every two series. They used to fight over who was getting the least amount of snaps because they were going three and out. So it was a little bit competitive, too. At that time we didn’t have quite as many walk-ons. Now, I think I count 148 players, that’s enough to have four stations going at one time. I think sometimes coaches are afraid that they should be with a certain group, but you have film. That’s where you study and that’s where kids learn. They see themselves. You know that as well as anybody.
It’s important to look at film and see yourself playing and making mistakes. And visualize your mistakes that you’re making. You could be studying and thinking about stepping with your left foot, and see yourself doing it. If you get things into your subconscious, especially defensively, you’ll be able to play blocking schemes if you’ve had them enough in practice, you’ll begin to do things automatically. It just happens that way. Your subconscious just absorbs them. And whether it’s a guy blocking down, or a guard pulling in front of you, you’re gone. Some of those things I see in the game. Simple things. Separation. Using your hands. Getting off of blocks. How to do that. How to escape. I don’t see anybody using those techniques that they probably should to get off of blocks.
With young players, you have to keep doing that in practice, rep after rep. Maybe it takes a year, maybe it takes five minutes. I’ve had guys where I tell them one time and they’d do it. Someone asked me who the best player I ever coached is. Maybe a lot of people don’t even remember him, but Rob Stuckey, I’d tell Rob one time and he does it. I had other guys where it took them a year, year and a half, before things started folding together. But he was just able to do it. He was smart, he was tough, undersized guy for the NFL, but what he did for us was tremendous.
Adam Carriker: I played with some guys where the coach would tell them something and it was like banging your head against the wall. They would do it over and over and over, and never change anything. And there were other guys, you’d tell them one time and they’d make the change. It was always mind boggling to me why some guys caught on so quick, and why some guys did… not. So as a coach, I can imagine it would be kind of frustrating for you, for the guys who did not.
At times this year, the defense has shown improvement and done better. So talk to me about some of the improvements you’ve seen from them this year.
Charlie McBride: Well, there were games I saw them flying around all over the place. That, I think, is really important. If there’s one thing you can do, you can make up for a lot of things by just playing hard and never giving up until that whistle blows. There have been other times, when I’ve seen one person make a tackle and nobody else show up. I think it’s a shame. I don’t like bringing up the NFL all the time, but if you watched the Buffalo Bills the other night, I mean, they were snakes all over the place. When there was a guy tackled, I’m not too sure they didn’t have some of the guys off the bench around.
Adam Carriker: Yeah, I’m with ya. There have been some games where they were flying around. The Iowa game they were flying around. The Purdue game they were flying around. I’m with ya, coach.
Charlie McBride: That’s what you look at in the younger players. You have to teach them. If you can’t teach, get out of coaching. If you cannot teach and communicate, get the heck out of coaching. Because that don’t work. You can be a great recruiter, but if you can’t convey things to players, it doesn’t work. That happens a lot. And as a coach, you have to be honest and make some hard decisions.
Adam Carriker: Absolutely. I want to thank you for joining me, it was a pleasure to speak with you, Coach McBride.
Charlie McBride: Well, thank you for being there. And don’t forget, throw the bones, man!
