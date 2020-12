Watch: Carriker Chronicles: Was the Rutgers game a glimpse of Nebraska's future?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

In Thursday's episode, Adam can't help but wonder if the second half against Rutgers is a sign of what's to come for Husker football. Maybe he's just dipping into the offseason Kool-Aid a little early, but he explains why there's a reason to believe Nebraska can carry the momentum from that performance into 2021.