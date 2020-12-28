Watch: Carriker Chronicles: What's the most important area the Huskers need to improve on offense?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

In Monday's episode, Adam explores Nebraska's offense and what the Huskers need to do to improve for 2021. How does NU generate dynamic plays on offense?

