Watch: Carriker Chronicles: Where does Nebraska's roster rank compared to the rest of the Big Ten?
VIDEO

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Friday's episode, Adam breaks down how Nebraska's football roster compares to the rest of the Big Ten, whether anyone can catch Ohio State at the top, why Northwestern might be underrated and more.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

