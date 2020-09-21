Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Adam's prediction for Nebraska's 2020 schedule

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Monday's episode, Carriker breaks down the Huskers' new 2020 schedule and gives his realistic prediction for the season.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
