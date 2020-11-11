 Skip to main content
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Andy Hoffman on his battle with cancer, Team Jack and more
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Andy Hoffman on his battle with cancer, Team Jack and more

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by Andy Hoffman to discuss his battle with cancer, the Team Jack Foundation, how people can help fight childhood cancer and more.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

