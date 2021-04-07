Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Barron Miles remembers Nebraska's 1994 national championship

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by former Husker Barron Miles, an All-American and member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Miles reflects on some memories from the 1994 national championship season, including that Orange Bowl win over Miami. He also discusses his long career in the Canadian Football League, shares some thoughts on the current Husker defense and tells some stories about Tom Osborne.

