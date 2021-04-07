 Skip to main content
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Barron Miles remembers Nebraska's 1994 national championship
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Barron Miles remembers Nebraska's 1994 national championship

Miles is the father of current Husker receiver Barron Miles Jr.

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by former Husker Barron Miles, an All-American and member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Miles reflects on some memories from the 1994 national championship season, including that Orange Bowl win over Miami. He also discusses his long career in the Canadian Football League, shares some thoughts on the current Husker defense and tells some stories about Tom Osborne.

Our best Husker football photos of the season

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

