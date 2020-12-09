Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Cam Taylor-Britt talks about Nebraska's defensive improvements

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by Cam Taylor-Britt to discuss Nebraska's defensive improvements, rebounding from the Illinois loss, the Blackshirt tradition and more.
