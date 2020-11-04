All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by former Husker Eric Crouch to discuss the Nebraska offense, Luke McCaffrey's usage as a playmaker this season, the triple option and more.