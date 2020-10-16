Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Former Kansas City Royal Alex Gordon on retirement, Husker memories

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Carriker talks to former Husker and Kansas City Royal Alex Gordon about retiring, the COVID-shortened MLB season, Nebraska memories and more.
Alex Gordon through the years
2000 All-Nebraska baseball
2000 Class A football championship
2001 Boys Athlete of the Year
2002 High school baseball
2003 Nebraska baseball
2004 Nebraska baseball
2005 MLB draft
2005 Celebrating being drafted
2005 College World Series
2006 Texas Wranglers
2010 Omaha Royals
2011 Omaha's Ultimate Baseball Academy
2019 MLB exhibition in Omaha
2019 MLB in Omaha
