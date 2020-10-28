All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Adam gives his quick thoughts on the Nebraska-Wisconsin game being canceled and logged as a "no contest" after the Badger football program announced 12 positive COVID cases.