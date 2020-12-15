Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: How can Nebraska 'refine' its talent at RB and WR?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Tuesday's episode, Adam takes a closer look at Nebraska's wide receivers and running backs, responding to something Scott Frost said Monday about the talent level at those positions. What will it take to refine that talent into a group that can help the Huskers win games? Adam provides his answer in the video at the top of the page.