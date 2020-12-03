Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: How can you make the biggest impact on players as a coach?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Thursday's episode, Adam gives his thoughts on the Husker players' take on leadership and coaching. Carriker shares experiences from his NFL career, weighs in on tough love or a softer touch and what's most important for players to receive from coaches.

