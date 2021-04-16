Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Huskers' young OTs need more than talent to take next step

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Friday's episode, Adam shares his thoughts on Nebraska's young offensive tackles. Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart arrived with high recruiting ratings and impressed in the playing time they got last season. Adam explains what it will take for them to take the next step and reach their full potential.

