Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Larry Jacobson and Nebraska's greatest defensive line

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by Husker great Larry Jacobson. The Outland Trophy winner and All-American was a two-time national champion and part of what may be Nebraska's greatest defensive line with Willie Harper and Rich Glover. Jacobson will discuss what made that Blackshirt defense so strong and share some stories from his playing days in the early 1970s.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.