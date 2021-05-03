Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: My final takeaways from the Huskers' spring game

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Monday's episode, Adam recaps Nebraska's spring game. He gives his final takeaways from the scrimmage, including two-hand touch in the first half and Scott Frost saying it was "kind of a joke," the defensive line looking good in the trenches, the wide receivers making splashy plays and more.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.