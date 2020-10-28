All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Adam looks at the importance of the Wisconsin rushing attack, which Nebraska has failed to stop in recent years. So in order for the Huskers to finally break through, Adam says a lot of responsibility falls on the defensive front.