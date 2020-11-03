All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Tuesday's episode, Adam looks at one stat that defines the Northwestern football team, and also provides three keys to a Husker victory against the Wildcats.