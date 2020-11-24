Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's revival starts by fixing the little things

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam looks at the many issues that need to be addressed on Nebraska's football team. But before any progress can be made, Adam says NU needs to fix the little things that can be corrected with focus and the right mentality.
