Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Putting criticism of Scott Frost in perspective
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Putting criticism of Scott Frost in perspective

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Tuesday's episode, Adam reacts to comments made by Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos regarding criticism by former Huskers directed at Scott Frost. And Adam explains why anyone criticizing Frost — whether it's former players, the media or fans — needs to have some perspective on the challenges Frost faces.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

