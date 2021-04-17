Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Reactions from the Huskers' open practice

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

Adam was on the sidelines for the Huskers' open practice on Saturday. He shares his instant thoughts from the scrimmage, including which players stood out, the scene at Memorial Stadium and more in the latest episode.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.