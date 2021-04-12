Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Sometimes you fall on your face. But you have to get back up

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

It's story time on Monday's episode. Adam goes back to spring practices in 2004 as he was entering his sophomore season. After winning Lifter of the Year during winter conditioning, Adam had a chance to earn the starting job at defensive end. But his first practice with the first-team defense hardly went according to plan.

