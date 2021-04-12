 Skip to main content
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Sometimes you fall on your face. But you have to get back up
All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

It's story time on Monday's episode. Adam goes back to spring practices in 2004 as he was entering his sophomore season. After winning Lifter of the Year during winter conditioning, Adam had a chance to earn the starting job at defensive end. But his first practice with the first-team defense hardly went according to plan.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

