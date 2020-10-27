All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Tuesday's episode, Carriker looks at the feasibility of Nebraska's two-quarterback system with Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey. He thinks it can work, and he shares his reasons why.