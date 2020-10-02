 Skip to main content
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Three things for Husker fans to watch this season
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Three things for Husker fans to watch this season

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Friday's episode, Carriker gives three things for Husker fans to watch for when Nebraska football opens this season and how NU can get its swagger back.

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

