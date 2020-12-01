Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Why do players keep transferring from Nebraska?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Tuesday's episode, Adam reacts to the news that Marcus Fleming has left the Husker program, becoming the fifth player in Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class to leave before the end of their season. Adam wonders why this keeps happening. Is it a problem with recruiting, coaching or just the nature of college football these days? He shares his thoughts and also wants to hear what fans think.
Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
