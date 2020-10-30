All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday's episode, Adam explores the latest "drama" between Nebraska and the Big Ten, including the league voting to not allow nonconference games.