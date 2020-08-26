 Skip to main content
Watch now: Carriker Chronicles: Why was Nebraska football an easy target for the national media?
VIDEO

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Wednesday's episode, Carriker gives three reasons why the Huskers were an easy target for the national media following the Big Ten's decision to postpone the fall sports season.

When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25

How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

