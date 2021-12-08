Chatelain: Fred Hoiberg's problem; Grown children in college football; and a Johnny Rodgers update

So this is what everyone waited three years to see, huh? This is one of the most talented teams in Nebraska basketball history? This is the Fred Hoiberg blueprint?
Unranked Michigan 102, Nebraska 67.
What we saw from Hoiberg’s team Tuesday night in Lincoln belonged in a highlight tape for soft, selfish basketball. Michigan must have wondered if they’d mistakenly walked into a Lincoln city rec league or a high school AAU practice. The Wolverines got one layup after another, one open 3 after another. And barely broke a sweat.
I’ve seen dozens of dreadful Husker hoops games. But that was the closest thing I’ve ever seen to a team quitting. Good thing there’s only three weeks left in the season.
What? It's three months!?!
Please understand, I say these things with zero measure of satisfaction or “I told ya so.” Somewhere in the dark corners of Twitter (2014-15), you can find an old tweet of mine saying Hoiberg would win an NBA championship someday. If I could draft any basketball coach for the next 10 years, at any level, I’d take The Mayor.
I loved me some Fred Hoiberg.
Are we really watching the same coach? Is this some sick prank that the basketball gods are playing on Nebraska again? Sure, we’ll give you one of the best coaches on the market — the guy who led the Chicago Freaking Bulls — but you don’t realize he isn’t the same up-and-coming superstar.
Hoiberg’s mercenary mentality to team-building was always a risk in Lincoln. More programs are chasing transfers now. And NU didn’t have Iowa State’s track record. Still, did anyone imagine it would go this badly?
Alonzo Verge might score 30 points, but he takes far too many shots outside the flow of the offense, often before he makes a single pass. Teammates shoot quickly because they know if they give it up, they probably won’t get it back.
Combine that problem with no post presence, no offensive rebounding, no attacking the rim, and you have serious issues. And then there’s 3-point shooting. The Huskers rank fourth-to-last in Division I in 3-point shooting — 25.4%.
355th out of 358 teams! And that’s against the soft part of the schedule.
Does Hoiberg truly believe his team is composed of elite shooters? He can’t, right? Then why keep saying it? Feels like one more example of a coaching staff telling players what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear.
The defensive effort Tuesday was worse than the offense. And it’s not a fluke. Watching last week’s four-overtime loss to North Carolina State, I watched the Huskers allow way too many layups and offensive rebounds. I watched them drift toward half-court when NC State put up a shot in the final minutes of a one-possession game. Cherry-picking at crunch time!
Where is the accountability? Why isn’t Hoiberg pulling guys off the floor when they play so lazily? This team appears to prioritize individual statistics more than team glory.
And it wasn’t hard to see coming. Really, it wasn’t.
When you basically start over with a new roster every season, what’s the incentive for players to come together? Why should they fight when times get tough? Barring a miraculous culture change, Husker basketball is going to bottom out again. And start over again.
Coaches, not players, deserve the biggest blame.
Saturday afternoon, I watched a much better basketball game — Wisconsin vs. Marquette — featuring an intriguing freshman point guard.
Chucky Hepburn, the former Bellevue West star, played his best game of the season — 15 points, six assists and three steals. Hepburn did all the little things right.
He doesn’t look rushed. He shares the ball. And he’s an absolute force defensively. Wisconsin fans already compare him to Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. Hepburn is the perfect building block for a program without pride or accountability.
Did Nebraska prioritize him in recruiting? Nah.
A long winter is coming, Husker fans. Perhaps the longest winter. Losing is bad. But losing without competing? That’s an insult to your university and fans.
* * *
The latest laugh came Tuesday morning from Miami, where the Hurricanes prepared to introduce their new head football coach.
According to The Associated Press, the program’s public relations rep told the media not to ask Mario Cristobal about the hiring process. You know, the part about Miami very publicly pursuing Cristobal before it fired head coach Manny Diaz. Why? Because if Cristobal had said no, Diaz would’ve kept his job.
College football likes to think of itself as a bastion of honor and principle. But everywhere you look these days, grown men behave like children. Or maybe fantasy football owners.
Brian Kelly ditched Notre Dame before it was even eliminated from the national championship hunt. TCU sacked Gary Patterson midseason to compete with Texas Tech — which fired Matt Wells one week earlier — for the great Sonny Dykes.
At Washington State, Nick Rolovich exited midseason after refusing vaccination. You might pin the blame on the administration or the coach, but regardless, it’s a crummy place to leave a football team.
What do the “student-athletes” think of all the moving and shaking? Who cares.
College football’s biggest story of 2021 isn’t the return from COVID or surprise conference champs or Cinderella Cincinnati. It’s an epidemic of treating coaches like chess pieces — and players like garbage. Adults have sacrificed the high ground because of peer pressure, money and glory.
Who suffers the consequences? Boosters and fans, maybe. But mostly it's players seeking solid ground after the rug gets pulled out.
My favorite part? The sheer hypocrisy.
These same coaches and administrators spend countless hours decrying the demise of sacrifice, loyalty and commitment in today’s youth. High school recruits flip-flopping. College kids skipping bowl games to pursue the NFL draft. The horrors of the transfer portal! And what might happen if “student-athletes” receive NIL money.
Remember 2019 when Jim Delany said his league might ban scholarships completely rather than participate in a “pay-for-play” structure? He said the Division III model would be “more consistent with the Big Ten’s philosophy,” before he cashed in $20 million in bonuses.
Oklahoma actually had the gall last week to grumble about Lincoln Riley’s abrupt exit — five months after the school stabbed the Big 12 in the back.
Now you might say the sport has always been cutthroat and shady. Cecil Newton. Nevin Shapiro. SMU! But the public figures themselves have never been so brazen.
Surely cold-hard cash plays a role. But so does precedent. Administrators and coaches look around at USC and LSU and feel unrestrained by old, cumbersome methods. In some ways it’s liberating, right? When your athletic budget resembles a hedge fund, you might as well treat business deals accordingly, even if it means punting on a season with six games left to kickstart the next coaching search.
But please spare us all the leadership jargon. All the PR gobbledygook. You aren’t shepherding boys into grown men. You’re merely grown men acting like little boys.
* * *
Mark Whipple looks like a very solid hire for Scott Frost. So does the rest of his new staff. Under ordinary circumstances, you’d feel pretty good about the Husker offense pressing reset.
The problem? Time. Frost has zero time for false starts or setbacks. The margin for error is so incredibly small here.
Had Frost made these changes after 2019, the administration and fan base surely would’ve given the new staff time to solve problems. But as it stands, that time isn’t available.
I still give Frost a chance to succeed because his team played well enough to win six or seven games in 2021, and because the 2022 slate opens generously. But Whipple better find a quarterback.
* * *
Brent Venables didn’t waste any time. Tuesday morning, OU’s new football coach paid a visit to Bellevue West to see OU commit Kaden Helms.
For all the speculation about Mark Stoops and Matt Campbell, Venables — the long-time defensive coordinator at Clemson — is probably the best fit in Norman. He knows the Sooner program. And he continues a remarkable tradition of hiring assistant coaches.
OU was Lincoln Riley’s first head job. Same for Bob Stoops. And Barry Switzer. And Chuck Fairbanks. Even Bud Wilkinson. In the past 75 years, only one OU coach, Howard Schnellenberger, had been a Division I head coach previously — and he only lasted one season.
The concept is clear: If you build a strong infrastructure within a cohesive athletic department, the head coach doesn’t need to be Brian Kelly or Urban Meyer. It’s a fascinating experiment in a college football environment where the highest priority often is executive experience.
Venables should strengthen that Oklahoma defense. The question is the assembly line of first-round quarterbacks on offense. We’ll see the Sooners up close next September.
* * *
Finally, a word from Johnny Rodgers. As you’ve read, The Jet spent Thanksgiving Day — the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century — with COVID-19. That sentence alone punches me in the gut.
Rodgers is still weak but doing better. Hopefully he makes a full recovery soon.
We did share a few text messages Monday and Tuesday.
COVID "won’t be back when I’m done with his big A**!" Rodgers told me. "Every Day is Game Day!”
Amen, Johnny.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain