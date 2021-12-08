Chatelain: Fred Hoiberg's problem; Grown children in college football; and a Johnny Rodgers update

So this is what everyone waited three years to see, huh? This is one of the most talented teams in Nebraska basketball history? This is the Fred Hoiberg blueprint?

Unranked Michigan 102, Nebraska 67.

What we saw from Hoiberg’s team Tuesday night in Lincoln belonged in a highlight tape for soft, selfish basketball. Michigan must have wondered if they’d mistakenly walked into a Lincoln city rec league or a high school AAU practice. The Wolverines got one layup after another, one open 3 after another. And barely broke a sweat.

I’ve seen dozens of dreadful Husker hoops games. But that was the closest thing I’ve ever seen to a team quitting. Good thing there’s only three weeks left in the season.

What? It's three months!?!

Please understand, I say these things with zero measure of satisfaction or “I told ya so.” Somewhere in the dark corners of Twitter (2014-15), you can find an old tweet of mine saying Hoiberg would win an NBA championship someday. If I could draft any basketball coach for the next 10 years, at any level, I’d take The Mayor.

I loved me some Fred Hoiberg.