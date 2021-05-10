Chatelain: Nebraska's Kate Smith is both golfer and artist. Her masterpiece? A Big Ten title

She stood in the 14th fairway during the final round of the Big Ten championships, studying her blank canvas.
Kate Smith started the day at TPC River’s Bend four shots behind the tournament leader. A front-nine 32 put her in contention. A fifth birdie, at No. 11, gave her a one-shot lead. Smith was so hot that Nebraska’s head coach didn’t dare go near her.
But you can’t hide from pressure forever. Certainly not when you’re trying to cap off the round of your life and win your program’s first individual conference title in 18 years.
Smith surveyed the surroundings, notably the Big Ten Network crew arriving at No. 14 to film her. The yardage — 170. The elevation change — about three yards uphill. The pin position — middle left. The wind blowing in and off the left. The bunkers short and long. The ball slightly above her feet.
Her information pointed her to 6-iron. But Kate Smith doesn’t see formulas on a golf course; she sees possibility.
It’s a gift that sprouted on blustery, cold days in Northern Minnesota following her brother around the family-owned, 18-hole, par-3 course. A gift challenged during shot-selection debates with her NU coaches. A gift nourished during six-hour practice sessions last summer amid a pandemic.
Smith might be the best player in Husker women’s golf history, but before she soared up the amateur rankings in her fifth college season, she had to solve a conundrum: How does an athlete blessed with unusual creativity harness it for good?
“Kate is an artist and Kate is a golfer,” said her father, Kris Smith. “She’s able to blend the two together. At times, it is pure magic.”
Smith, who earned her degree Saturday in graphic design, grew up crafting with her right-brained mother. She started a bracelet business in high school. She paints pictures for her college friends. Before every tournament, she re-designs the tournament host’s logo and posts it on social media.
While most of her peers practice a swing and repeat it over and over, hoping the conditions of a shot fit their skill, Smith is a throwback. She chooses her swing based on the circumstances.
With five holes to play at the Big Ten championships, with her masterpiece in the making, it was time to test what she’d learned. She visualized the swing, pulled 5-iron and choked down a couple inches.
The shotmaker was about to show off.
* * *
There must be a million pine trees in Minnesota. One stands tallest in Kate Smith’s memory.
The one near the ninth green at Ironman Golf Course in Detroit Lakes, a small town 50 miles east of Fargo. Her older brother, Karter, dropped two balls behind it, one for him, one for her.
OK, Kate, we’re going to flop it over this tree.
She looked at him in disbelief. Karter was one of the best junior golfers in Minnesota. She was, well, three years younger and about 100 yards weaker.
How do I hit over that tree!?!
Kate hit the tree. A lot.
But these were the backyard scenarios that made golf fun to the Smith family. This is why her father — a club professional who competed in a couple PGA Tour events — bought an 18-hole, par-3 course (and natural turf putting course) in Detroit Lakes and moved his young family from Connecticut.
Kris valued shotmaking, too. Hitting it high and low. Cuts and draws. Choose the shot that best fits the hole, he told his kids, not the one you’d hit on a driving range.
“You don’t learn the game hitting buckets of balls,” Kris said. “You learn the game getting on the golf course and playing golf.”
The Smiths spent spring, summer and fall in Minnesota, then spent winters in Florida. Kris worked at another course to supplement their income. Margery homeschooled the kids, making sure to carve out time for art projects. Mom made everything a canvas.
“Here we have a little 9-hole junior tournament,” Kate said, “and the score sheets looked like they should be at the U.S. Open with her calligraphy.”
At Ironman, the Smiths handled everything from mowing greens to selling snacks, from watering greens to teaching youth clinics. Fourteen-hour days and $5 green fees didn’t make them rich. It did make them close.
When Karter and Kate ventured out at dusk to repair ball marks and change tee markers, they took with them one club. “We didn’t want to hoof our bag for nine holes,” Kate said.
Kate usually took a 6-iron. Half the holes were a little too long, half too short. She found ways to hit 6-iron all sorts of distances, including blading it intentionally.
In Minnesota, you can play six years of a varsity sport. Kate finished fifth as a seventh grader. Then she won five straight state titles. While friends spent summer days on the lakes, Kate rarely left the course.
She could’ve burned out, she said. But even on a par-3 course, she beat the boredom with shotmaking. By the time she chose Nebraska, the pine tree on No. 9 at Ironman didn’t look so tall anymore.
* * *
Picture four balls on a par-3 tee box. It’s 2017 or ’18.
Kate Smith’s competitors all choose 7-iron. She picks six. Why? Because she sees a different shot. But here’s the problem: Creativity without execution is a fool’s errand. And for every time Smith pulled off something fancy, she failed once trying it.
Doubt crept in, especially when coaches questioned her course management. Smith spent a lot of her early career defending herself.
“I had to make my case why am I hitting all these weird shots when I could just hit a straight shot,” Smith said.
“It was hard to find who I am as a golfer and really fight for that every day. Because I didn’t know if what I was doing was right or successful.”
Smith couldn’t match the technical repetition of her rivals. She envied players who could hit the ball the same distance with the same shape, over and over.
Of course, her struggles were a matter of perspective. As a freshman, she broke the Husker record for scoring average, then broke it again the following three seasons. But she didn’t reach her hopes. She didn’t contend at the national level.
When COVID cut short her fourth season at Nebraska, Smith wasn’t sure what to do. Then the NCAA granted seniors another year of eligibility. Her coach, Lisa Johnson, called Smith immediately.
You’re coming back, right?
Smith borrowed a net from the golf course and put it in her backyard. She committed to maximizing her COVID mulligan. She told coach Johnson she wanted to practice like a pro. OK, Johnson said. That’s two hours of putting, one hour on the range, one hour chipping and nine holes every day.
At first, it sounded awful to Smith, who never considered herself a grinder. The creative side of her looked for a shortcut. The ironwoman in her said no. Put on the headphones and get busy.
Her short game improved. So did her stock shots, wedges especially. Smith’s natural shape — a high cut — stands out in the women’s game of low draws. But her strength is still creativity.
All that work last summer didn’t lead her to conform, it unleashed and empowered her creativity.
You’ve heard tour pros say they had a tough round because they were frequently “between clubs.” Smith doesn’t see golf that way. If she has 165 yards, she doesn’t settle for hitting her 160 club and coming up 20 feet short. She looks for a shot that travels 165. It’s working.
In March, Smith won her first college tournament at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate. Two weeks later, she held the lead after 11 holes in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur — she eventually missed the cut by one shot.
Just getting invited was a big turning point, Smith said. When you’re from small-town Minnesota and the University of Nebraska, Smith said, “no one ever bets on you.”
But Augusta National recognized her as one of top 82 amateurs in the world. She didn’t need to play with a chip on her shoulder anymore.
“Knowing that I’m one of the best, just saying that is kinda crazy,” Smith said. “My ranking in the world keeps going up.
"I still feel like the kid from Minnesota that just wants to play golf.”
* * *
Her mother’s artistic influence helped make Kate Smith a special golfer. But Margery’s dad played a role, too. Every year for his birthday, Grandpa asked Kate and Karter for their 1-year and 5-year goals.
“Honestly, as a kid, that’s a pretty easy gift,” Kate said. “Twenty or 30 minutes. Type it up.”
One year ago, at the dawn of the pandemic, she restored the tradition. On March 23, 2020, she scribbled in her journal a list for the following year:
Make it to nationals…
Qualify for the U.S. Am…
Qualify for the U.S. Open…
Qualify for the Augusta Am…
Win 2 collegiate tournaments…
Stroke average under 72 …
World Amateur Golf Ranking under 100…
She’s reached most of those goals, plus a few she didn’t anticipate. Last week she earned a spot on the Palmer Cup team, a Ryder Cup-style event in June featuring the top collegiate players in the world.
“She’s far exceeded any expectation I would’ve set for her,” Johnson said. “I believe she can play with the best in the world.”
The NCAA championships begin this week in Columbus, Ohio, and the Huskers — seeded 13th seed in the Columbus, Ohio regional — will lean on Smith, whose talent and work ethic have lifted her teammates to their first NCAA bid since 2009.
Smith’s plan is to play a few prominent amateur events this summer, then turn professional and hopefully earn status on the biggest tours. But she also wants to rest and reflect on a college career highlighted by a sensational super-senior season.
No matter what happens in the NCAAs, it’ll be hard to top the gusty Sunday north of Cincinnati at the Big Ten championships.
A golfer’s tendency after a hot start is to stagnate on the back nine. During her flawless 64, Smith never slowed down.
Standing in 14 fairway, one of the hardest holes at TPC River’s Bend, she selected a shot she started practicing a decade ago on the par-3 course in Minnesota, yet only mastered in the past year.
A knockdown cut 5-iron.
The ball started 10 feet left of the flag, faded across the target line and finished 15 feet from the hole. Her two biggest influences stood nearby, eyebrows raised.
“Karter, who does that?” Kris Smith said.
“Nobody I know,” big brother said.
With the BTN cameras focused on her, Kate buried the birdie putt. She poured in another at 18 and won the conference title by three strokes, completing her masterpiece. Only afterward, Smith said, did a blank canvas make her nervous.
“My hands didn’t start to shake until I signed that scorecard.”
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain