Chatelain: Nebraska's Kate Smith is both golfer and artist. Her masterpiece? A Big Ten title

Doubt crept in, especially when coaches questioned her course management. Smith spent a lot of her early career defending herself.

“I had to make my case why am I hitting all these weird shots when I could just hit a straight shot,” Smith said.

“It was hard to find who I am as a golfer and really fight for that every day. Because I didn’t know if what I was doing was right or successful.”

Smith couldn’t match the technical repetition of her rivals. She envied players who could hit the ball the same distance with the same shape, over and over.

Of course, her struggles were a matter of perspective. As a freshman, she broke the Husker record for scoring average, then broke it again the following three seasons. But she didn’t reach her hopes. She didn’t contend at the national level.

When COVID cut short her fourth season at Nebraska, Smith wasn’t sure what to do. Then the NCAA granted seniors another year of eligibility. Her coach, Lisa Johnson, called Smith immediately.

You’re coming back, right?