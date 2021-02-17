Chatelain: The Big Ten exposes its own double standards once again

A controlled environment might help avoid positive tests, but that doesn't mean it's good strategy. Here’s where it all gets laughable, though.

Two months later, the Big Ten has canceled its conference tournament in baseball, a mostly non-contact sport, outdoors, after vaccinations have likely made a huge dent in COVID-19. Why? Presumably because it costs more money than it generates.

Yet baseball is a sport where the Big Ten could actually use a boost. It won’t have 10 NCAA tournament locks. It might not have two or three. A league tournament could strengthen some bubble teams’ resumes. And that automatic bid would be a bigger deal.

Sorry. Not this year. There will be Big Ten hoops in Indianapolis. There will not be Big Ten baseball in Omaha.

I have no personal grievance here. I don't desire to spend a Friday morning at TD Ameritrade watching a four-hour, losers-bracket game between Indiana and Ohio State. But you don't have to be a baseball nut to see that COVID-19 continues to expose troubling double standards in college sports, most notably in Nebraska’s home conference.

Come 2022, hopefully all is back to normal and we can start pretending again that the Big Ten cares about ALL of its teams.