Chatelain: Trev Alberts has more qualifications than a Tom Osborne seal of approval

The idea that Trev Alberts will succeed as Nebraska’s new athletic director because he earned All-America honors for Tom Osborne is stupid.
We’ve seen enough Big Red carnage to know connections to the glory days ensure nothing. Steve Pederson came up with the famed Tunnel Walk! Look what happened to him.
But you know what else is stupid? The idea that Alberts will fail because he earned All-America honors for Tom Osborne. Institutional knowledge is not baggage. Local relationships are not ropes tugging at a person’s good judgment.
Alberts is his own man, with his own ideas. Always has been. Always will be. He’s extraordinarily bright and he’s gained enough world experience — good and bad — to recognize what matters and what doesn’t. Who matters and who doesn’t.
The lights of Memorial Stadium won’t be too bright.
Does it mean he’ll be the best Husker A.D. since Bill Byrne? A person Nebraskans desperately need to restore vision and discipline to the department? Not necessarily.
Husker athletics has changed dramatically in 20 years. It’s closer to Iowa State than Ohio State. But if you’re looking for leadership qualities — not just the cleanest résumé according to a fancy search firm — then Alberts is an excellent hire. And he should immediately earn the respect of Scott Frost.
That’s the elephant in the room, right?
If you could’ve guaranteed A.D. candidates that Frost would win nine games this fall, Nebraska surely would’ve been more attractive. Under that scenario, NU might even be a top-10 job for Power Five administrators.
Alas, it isn’t. Who would want the burden of firing Frost someday, especially if the fan base is torn on the matter. It could be Pederson v. Solich on steroids.
Alberts is taking a leap of faith that football will win, no doubt. But a person of his accomplishments (and ego) doesn’t anticipate failure. And surely he recognizes it’s not too late for Frost. Alberts can help the football program with direction and organization.
He can help the entire athletic department with NIL branding and recruiting. And he'll be a prominent voice in Big Ten boardrooms.
Alberts won’t be as folksy at a VFW fish fry as Bob Devaney or even Bill Moos. But he has strong allies in the NU booster base. He treats people with care and respect. And he takes details very seriously, from compliance to student-athlete discipline to public relations. Nebraska will be a tight ship, which it needs right now.
The fact Alberts comes with the “Osborne Seal Of Approval” makes him a stronger candidate, not weaker.
Unlike Frost, the Alberts hire won’t generate much national interest. In fact, it’ll likely draw some mockery. There goes Nebraska trying to recreate the 90s again. LOL.
But Alberts isn’t the same guy who spouted hot takes on the ESPN set 20 years ago. And he’s not the guy from 10 years ago who made sworn enemies inside the defunct UNO football and wrestling programs. This is someone who toiled 12 years in relative obscurity for a low-budget Division I athletic department, waiting for breakthroughs that rarely came.
A man gains wisdom and humility in that environment.
No, Nebraska isn't trying to go back to the 90s. Not this time. It's hiring the candidate best qualified to tackle Big Red problems. The fact Alberts tackled so many opposing quarterbacks 30 years ago is merely a bonus.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain