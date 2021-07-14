Chatelain: Trev Alberts has more qualifications than a Tom Osborne seal of approval

The idea that Trev Alberts will succeed as Nebraska’s new athletic director because he earned All-America honors for Tom Osborne is stupid.

We’ve seen enough Big Red carnage to know connections to the glory days ensure nothing. Steve Pederson came up with the famed Tunnel Walk! Look what happened to him.

But you know what else is stupid? The idea that Alberts will fail because he earned All-America honors for Tom Osborne. Institutional knowledge is not baggage. Local relationships are not ropes tugging at a person’s good judgment.

Alberts is his own man, with his own ideas. Always has been. Always will be. He’s extraordinarily bright and he’s gained enough world experience — good and bad — to recognize what matters and what doesn’t. Who matters and who doesn’t.

The lights of Memorial Stadium won’t be too bright.

Does it mean he’ll be the best Husker A.D. since Bill Byrne? A person Nebraskans desperately need to restore vision and discipline to the department? Not necessarily.