University of Nebraska President Ted Carter unveiled a new set of wheels on Saturday in the form of a customized Huskers-themed motorcycle.

Carter, decked out in a vintage Nebraska bomber jacket, posted a photo on Twitter of himself smiling atop of a customized Big Dog K-9 chopper. The motorcycle, which is 9-feet long and weighs 600 pounds, was completed in Carter's home state of Rhode Island.

Arrived today! My gift to @HuskerFBNation! With special thanks to my brother, Phil, this Big Dog Canine customized bike was completed in my home State of RI. TCR (Ted Carter's Ride) will make its first appearance at the Spring Game on Apr 22. Let's support @CoachMattRhule GBR! pic.twitter.com/H5Fg8Fd848 — Ted Carter (@UofNE_President) February 4, 2023

In addition to a glossy red paint job, the bike also features Huskers logos throughout and a Nebraska "N" on the seat. Carter said that his brother Phil helped to make it a reality.

Some commenters suggested that Herbie the Husker should ride the motorcycle into the stadium, similar to a tradition at the University of Oregon — but one person warned Carter to take it easy on the brand new field turf.

The motorcycle — aptly named TCR, or Ted Carter's Ride — will make its first appearance at the white-red spring game on April 22.