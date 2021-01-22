Competing in a pandemic provides unexpected challenges for all Husker teams

The brand-new facility displays the national titles Nebraska’s bowling team has won since 1990. It also allows the 10 athletes and staff members to spread out and prohibits other university students access while the team is practicing, unlike the previous facility.

“Sometimes when they're actually on the lane bowling, they might pull their mask down below their nose, but the rest of the time, they're basically wearing their mask the whole time,” said NU bowling coach Paul Klempa said.

When it comes to traveling to competitions, Klempa said, his team takes a bus and is able to social distance while wearing masks. Ingredients for the student-athletes to prepare their own breakfast at the hotel are provided. After a day on the lanes, dinner will either be delivered to the hotel or be picked up curbside.

The Nebraska rifle team is following the same guidelines of not eating in restaurants like they did in previous seasons.

Just like bowling, rifle is a sport that is low risk, meaning there is no contact and the likelihood of the athletes contracting the virus from another team is lower than in a high-contact sport like basketball.

Neither the rifle team nor the bowling team had a student-athlete test positive for COVID the entire fall semester.