Details revealed for Trev Alberts' contract as Nebraska's athletic director

LINCOLN — Bill Moos was never able to cash in on a key bonus structure that is again part of new Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts' contract, which was released Friday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Alberts’ standard per-year salary will be $800,000, but he can make up to $220,000 in bonus money based on NU’s performance in the Directors' Cup standings. Nebraska has to finish in the top 30 for Alberts to get any of the bonus money. He’d receive $160,000 if the Huskers finish between 26th and 30th, $180,000 if they finish between 21st and 25th, $200,000 for 16th-20th and $220,000 for a top-15 finish. The bonus structure has bigger payouts than Moos’ contract had.

Nebraska finished 35th in 2020-21, largely thanks to rare points scored by Nebraska's women's diving team at the NCAA meet and a bowling national title. It has not finished in the top 30 since 2015-16.

Alberts, who signed the contract July 14 and started July 19, will also receive a bonus — the maximum is $110,000 — for Nebraska’s department-wide two-year performance on the Academic Progress Rate.