Dual-sport standout Maggie Mendelson commits to play basketball and volleyball for Huskers

LINCOLN — It took a little extra time, but Nebraska added a final piece to its 2022 recruiting class. And it’s a big one.

Maggie Mendelson announced her commitment to Nebraska on her Instagram account Saturday, and she'll play both volleyball and basketball for the Huskers. At 6-foot-5, she will be tied for the tallest member of both teams.

She becomes the second addition to the basketball team, joining 5-foot-8 guard Callin Hake. The volleyball recruiting class — with outside hitter Hayden Kubik, middle blocker Bekka Allick and setter/defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger — was already ranked No. 2 without Mendelson.

The middle blocker/post was ranked as the No. 2 2023 volleyball prospect by PrepVolleyball.com. She was slotted as the No. 32 overall basketball prospect for 2022 and sixth-best post.

Mendelson’s recruiting process sped up during the last month as she reclassified to graduate in 2022. She made official visits to Nebraska, Texas, Minnesota and Washington in the last month.

The busy timeline isn’t anything new for Mendelson. In August she won a gold medal in basketball at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship, averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds per game.