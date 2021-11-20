Dual-sport standout Maggie Mendelson commits to play basketball and volleyball for Huskers

LINCOLN — It took a little extra time, but Nebraska added a final piece to its 2022 recruiting class. And it’s a big one.
Maggie Mendelson announced her commitment to Nebraska on her Instagram account Saturday, and she'll play both volleyball and basketball for the Huskers. At 6-foot-5, she will be tied for the tallest member of both teams.
She becomes the second addition to the basketball team, joining 5-foot-8 guard Callin Hake. The volleyball recruiting class — with outside hitter Hayden Kubik, middle blocker Bekka Allick and setter/defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger — was already ranked No. 2 without Mendelson.
The middle blocker/post was ranked as the No. 2 2023 volleyball prospect by PrepVolleyball.com. She was slotted as the No. 32 overall basketball prospect for 2022 and sixth-best post.
Mendelson’s recruiting process sped up during the last month as she reclassified to graduate in 2022. She made official visits to Nebraska, Texas, Minnesota and Washington in the last month.
The busy timeline isn’t anything new for Mendelson. In August she won a gold medal in basketball at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship, averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds per game.
A month later, Mendelson played with Allick and 2023 NU commits Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly on the U18 national volleyball team at the FIVB U18 world championships. Mendelson averaged 6.86 kills and 2.29 blocks per match as the US earned a bronze medal.
Mendelson’s teammate at Fremont High in Plain City, Utah, Timea Gardiner, is the sixth overall prospect in 2022 and signed with Oregon State. They teamed up with BYU freshman Emma Calvert to win the Utah 6A state championship in the spring.
Last week she had 26 kills and 10 digs in Fremont’s season finale loss for sixth place at the Utah 6A state volleyball tournament.
Mendelson should have a shot at early playing time on the volleyball court.
The Huskers have three senior middle blockers. Lauren Stivrins has used up her eligibility after returning for her bonus COVID season. Kayla Caffey could come back, but she’s already been in college for six years. Callie Schwarzenbach also is eligible to return, but will make that decision after the season.
NU will return sophomore Kalynn Meyer, who has appeared in seven sets over five matches, and Rylee Gray, who is redshirting this year. Allick, who played outside hitter for Waverly, will move inside for NU.